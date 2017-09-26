Obituary: Norman Zimmerman

Norman Carl Zimmerman, born February 14, 1933 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and left us on September 19, 2017 in Stratford, Connecticut.

Norman served our country in the United States Air Force. He spent most of his working life in the travel industry, first at American Airlines, then with Xerox Corp, in Stamford as manager of corporate travel. He went on to own a New Haven Deli, operating with his two sons.

He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.

Norman is survived by his wife, Geri, his three daughters, Pamela, Leslie, and Jamie, his two sons, David and his wife Susan, and Eric and his wife Karen, three grandchildren, Rachel, Lauren, and Erica, and one great-grandchild, Adrian.

As a family we are expressing a grateful and sincere thank you towards the 4th floor staff at Lord Chamberlain Health Center.

Funeral services and interment are private, and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.

For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit adzimafuneralhome.com.