Girls volleyball: Stratford Red Devils top Weston High

By Stratford Star on September 25, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High defeated Weston High, 3-1, in an SWC girls volleyball match on Monday.

With the victory, coach Lisa Bucciero’s Red Devils improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the SWC.

Julia Torreso had 10 service points, four aces, six kills, five digs and an assist in the 25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 25-17 win.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had seven service points, two aces, seven kills, 13 digs and 12 assists.

Samm Carbone had 19 service points, four aces, seven kills, two digs, two blocks and an assist.

For Weston, Caroline Wertlieb had seven kills and three digs.

Taryn Seigel had eight kills, 10 digs and five service points.

Lyndsay Baker had six kills, five digs and five service points.

