Affordable housing proposal at James Farm Road pulled

The developer seeking to build an affordable housing complex on James Farm Road has pulled its application.

Applicant 500 North Ave. LLC withdrew its plans on Monday for an affordable housing complex at 795 James Farm Road, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky.

The applicant was on the agenda for Tuesday’s Zoning Commission meeting requesting a text amendment that would have amended the fee schedule to exempt projects filed under state statute 8-30g from fees when submitting applications.

No reason for the withdrawal was included, Habansky said. It’s unclear if the applicant will apply again.

The Zoning Commission voted in May to unanimously deny an application from the applicant to use 35,000 cubic yards of fill for grading purposes at the James Farm Road site.

Commissioners voted last November to reject at 60-unit affordable housing complex. Commissioners cited 14 reasons for the denial, including questions about a 700-foot-long retaining wall, the lack of prior subdivision approval, “incomplete” plans due to uncertainty about the size of the development parcel and other factors, and the lack of legal notification of Peters Lane residents based on the overall 15-acre property owned by the developer.

Several neighbors to the property were adamantly opposed to development there.

