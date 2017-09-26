Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Master plan survey

Every five years the Parks & Recreation Committee prepares a Five Year Master Plan by conducting user group questionnaires, inventorying current facilities and programs and conducting a town wide survey. The Committee has scheduled an Informational Hearing on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., at the Town Council Chambers to allow residents to comment. All residents are encouraged to take a moment to read the plan at townofstratford.com/recreation. The input of the community is very important to the Committee in shaping the Master Plan for Parks and Recreation in the town. If you do not have access to the internet, hard copies will be available at the Stratford Library, Stratford Baldwin Center, Town Hall, Birdseye Complex at the Recreation Department Office.

Salem Haunted Happenings

Bus trip to Salem, Mass. Saturday, Oct. 28, included round-trip transportation and admission to the Salem Witch Museum and Cry Innocent: The People vs. Bridget Bishop, as well as time to explore Salem. Cost is $103 for residents and $108 for nonresidents. Registration ends Oct. 10.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Adults an introduction to Tai Chi six-week program runs Wednesdays, Sept. 26-Nov. 15, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Baldwin Center. Registration is through Oct. 10, $70.

Girls basketball travel league

Stratford Recreation has added Girls Travel Teams competing in more competitive games for grades 5-8. All interested must try out on Friday, Oct. 6 or 13, from 6-8 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 7 10-11:30 a.m., at the Birdseye Complex. Travel team practices will begin in November. The fee is $125. Information: 203-385-4052 or [email protected].

Aquarobics

Low-impact aerobics class for adults only, performed in shoulder-depth water on Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 11-Dec. 6, 8-8:45 p.m., at Flood Pool. $70 for 16 classes. Registration is through Oct. 6.

Stratford Bike Club rides

The Stratford Bike Club and Stratford Recreation Department are sponsoring bike rides on Wednesdays and Sundays in August, September and October. Rides are open to all levels and ages; those 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All bicycle riders under 16 must wear a helmet and it is recommended for all riders. Maps will be available on the Facebook page: Stratford Housatonic Greenway.

Upcoming rides are: Wednesday, Oct 11, Wooster School to Longbrook Park, 6-7 p.m., 6 miles; Sunday, Oct 22, Shakespeare Theatre to Great Meadow, 10-2, 12 miles.

Great Meadows Marsh walk

Next in the Stratford Recreation Department Nature Walks series is Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m., at the Great Meadows Marsh on Long Beach Blvd. Registration is through Oct. 13. The walk is free, but registration is required.

Great Pumpkin Festival contest

The Boothe Park Commission and the Town of Stratford are hosting the annual Great Pumpkin Festival at Boothe Park on Saturday, Oct. 21, featuring the Great Pumpkin Carving contest. Watch as carvers sculpt 25 lb. pumpkins into works of art for cash prizes. There is a Pie Baking Contest and a Scarecrow Contest as well. Register now for these events by visiting the website for contest rules at BootheMemorialPark.org.

CATS on Broadway

Bus trip to New York City to see CATS Friday Nov. 24. Tour highlights include orchestra seating to CATS matinee at the Neil Simon Theater, a family-style lunch at Buca di Beppo restaurant, and free time in Time Square. $209 for residents and $214 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and returns later the same day.

Philadelphia food tour

Bus trip to Philadelphia Saturday Nov. 25, includes a full-day Philadelphia food tour with a local guide, and leisure time for lunch and shopping at the Reading Terminal Market. $109 for residents and $114 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and returns later the same day.

Pacific Northwest & California

Eight day trip to Pacific Northwest and California, features Seattle, Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center, Portland, Columbia River Gorge, Portland Spirit Cruise, Newport, Redwood National Park, Eureka, San Francisco and more. The trip departs on April 22 and returns April 29, 2018, and includes 10 meals with six breakfasts and four dinners and will fly out of a New York Airport. Book before Oct. 22 and save.

Volunteer program for teens

Stratford Recreation is looking for youth interested in volunteering. Teens in or entering grades 8-12 are eligible. The department offers a variety of programs during the school year that can utilize youth volunteers. Opportunities include after school sports, learning programs, and special events throughout the year. Our volunteers must fill out an application and go through an interview. The application may be found on the website or in the guidance departments at the middle and high schools.

Newport Playhouse Surf & Turf

Bus trip to the Newport Playhouse on Monday, Oct. 16, includes admission to a matinee performance of The Crazy Time and a Surf & Turf buffet luncheon. Cost is $159 for residents and $164 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Boston Freedom Trail

Bus trip to Boston Saturday, Oct. 21, includes sightseeing on the Boston Freedom Trail with a local guide, admission for a narrated cruise around Boston Harbor, and a visit to the USS Constitution & Naval Museum in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Cost is $93 for residents and $98 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island

Bus trip to the Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island Sunday, Oct. 22, $99 for residents and $104 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Flood Pool

Open swim and lane laps are on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30-9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8:30-9:15 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims also offered Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2, youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center with gym is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 3:15-5:15 p.m. for grades 3-6 and 4-5:45 p.m. for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will open the week of Oct. 2.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation Department offers a variety of themed birthday parties. Contact the Recreation Office for reservations and complete details. Birthday parties are held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. All parties are private and include trained party staff. There is no double booking for any party.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Classes started May 3. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Recreation office open for permits

The Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, is open on Saturdays, 8-2 through Sept. 30. Launching ramp permits will be available for purchase. A boat and trailer registration must be shown. Resident fee is $25 and nonresident is $125.

To obtain a sticker one must show the car registration and proof of residency (example: tax bill, car license, utility bill) to receive a “resident” sticker. The Recreation Department will be open for permits Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:15 pm and Saturday, 8-2.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.