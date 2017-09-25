Forest to Shore offers something for all

A variety of activities had Stratford buzzing last Saturday during the town’s first Forest to Shore Day.

Roosevelt Forest and Boothe Park hosted events and, closer to the shore, there were historical tours at the Perry House, and happenings at Stratford Point.

For those interested in birds and wildlife, the Connecticut Audubon Society hosted a hawk and owl presentation at Roosevelt Forest and falconer Brian Bradley was at Stratford Point.

Steve Weidman, who grew up in Stratford in the 1950s and used to regularly attend shows at the Shakespeare Theatre grounds, was back for a visit this past weekend along with Christine Rodney.

“I think there’s more activity here today,” Weidman said of Stratford. She currently lives in Georgia.

Rodney, a Stratford resident, who was born and raised town before moving away only to come back, was at the Miniature Railroad Building where model trains went around tracks on detailed displays. Weidman and Rodney had plans to go to a theatre show as part of the Stratford celebration that evening.

“Boothe Park, I think, is a hidden treasure,” Rodney said.

The day-long event gave organizations an opportunity to promote themselves as the public celebrated much of what Stratford has to offer.

“What we look to try to do with the model railroad is provide it to the youth and the younger generation,” said Brian Smith, a member of the Boothe Memorial Railway Society.

Judi Rozarie, Perry House board member and educational chairperson, showed attendees around the home-turned-museum, built in 1690 (and added onto in 1745).

“These were some tough folks,” Rozarie told a tour group of three – Allen Bartlett and Owen and Robin Burns – while noting the importance of the large fireplace as a source of heat centuries ago, and pointing out that there was no electricity or running water.

Rozarie pointed out the low wooden beams with axe marks, uneven/sloping floor – “I love the floors,” she said – and other aspects of the home that give it so much character.

Rozarie said her objective was to share the value the Perry House has to the city.

The Connecticut Audubon offered tours of the ongoing living shoreline and coastal restoration projects at Stratford Point.

The Stratford Recreation Department conducted nature art projects at Roosevelt Forest in the morning, and an archery demonstration took place there in the afternoon.

Rodney said the Forest to Shore event is something that can grow over time.

“I think this is the kind of thing that can build. People need to know about it,” Rodney said.