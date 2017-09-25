Stratford Library to screen Kong: Skull Island

Stratford Star

The Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees series continues with a screening of the latest incarnation of the King Kong saga, Kong: Skull Island on Oct. 9, at noon, in the Lovell Room. The series presents recent, popular films monthly on Monday afternoons. The film showings are free and open to the public.

Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar winner Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly star in this film, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Rated PG-13 and runs 118 minutes.

The next film in the series is Meagan Leavey on Nov. 13.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

