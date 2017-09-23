Stratford Star

Girls swim: Stratford takes on New Milford team at Flood

By Stratford Star on September 23, 2017

The Stratford High girls swim team met New Milford at Flood Pool on Friday.

Claire Noccioli was first in the 100 breaststroke for coach Laura Roberts’ Red Devils.

Leah Foito, Emily Goddard, Ceili Roberts and Noccioli won the 200 freestyle relay.

200 Medley Relay ( New Milford) Sopko, Baranov, Padres, Karl 2.11.33

200 Free (New Milford) Lauren Gello 2.13.72

200 IM (New Milford) Emma Padros 2.27.51

50 Free (New Milford) Lauren Vito 28.12

100 Fly (New Milford) Tayan Baranov 1.16.70

100 Free (New Milford)Juliana Sopko 1.02.35

500 Free (New Milford) Emma Padros 5.49.19

200 Free Relay (Stratford) Foito, Goddard, Roberts, Noccioli 2.02.03

100 Back (New Milford) Julia Sopko1.08.94

100 Breaststroke (Stratford) Claire Noccioli 1.15.50

400 Free Relay (New Milford) Bararow, Sopko, Grello, Peoros 4.28.11

