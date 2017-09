The Stratford High girls volleyball team defeated Brookfield, 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-23) on Friday.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils are now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the SWC.

Leading the way to victory were Julia Torreso (4 service points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 4 dig, 1 assist), Samm Carbone (13 service points, 3 aces, 3 digs) and Gillian Mariconda (6 service points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 3 assists).

Leading Brookfield (4-3, 1-2 SWC) were Taylor Donnelly (22 assists), Erica Morey (8 kills, 7 service points) and Mia Acquanita (5 kills, 2 digs).