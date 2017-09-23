The Bunnell High football team defeated Bethel High, 23-0, on Friday.
Christ N’Dabian, Richard Souffrant and Jarrod Davis scored touchdowns for coach Sean Mignone’s team, which improved to 2-1 on the season.
Bethel is 0-3.
