The Bunnell High girls soccer team played visiting Joe Barlow to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Sam Vitka scored the tying goal in the second half for Bunnell (0-3-3).

Olivia Kells had the assist.

Sarah Tartaglio and Fabiola Millien Faustin played in net for the Lady Bulldogs.Caterina Goncalves had Barlow’s goal in the first half.

Emma Angel had five saves.