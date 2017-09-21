Stratford Star

Danbury man charged in Stratford home invasion

By Melvin Mason on September 21, 2017

A Danbury man accused of invading his former girlfriend’s home and hitting her is facing nine charges after his arrest by Stratford Police on Thursday.

Jeffrey Bispo

Stratford Police said Jeffrey Bispo, 19, of Danbury, entered his ex-girlfriend’s home on River Bend Road on Wednesday morning. Police said Bispo attempted to rob the woman and her new boyfriend. Police said Bispo fled the scene with an accomplice after a neighbor intervened and allowed the woman to leave and call police. Police said Bispo was armed with a handgun during the incident and the woman told officers that he hit her in the face and neck with the gun..

Police said Bispo left the area in a 2008 Saturn Outlook, which was registered to his mother living in Danbury. Danbury police officers were alerted, found Bispo and arrested him.

Bispo was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second degree assault with a firearm, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny,  home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, and disorderly conduct.

Bispo was ordered held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at a later date in Bridgeport Superior Court.

