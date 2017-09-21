Stratford Star

Farrington-Posner to suspend campaign

Councilman decides not to seek re-election to town's top board

By Melvin Mason on September 21, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 1 Comments

Update: Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips said Thursday that she understands Scott Farrington-Posner’s decision to not run again. She also applauded him as “an excellent councilman.”

“We can only wish him the best and know that he’s taken good care of his district,” said Philips.

The Democrats now have two Town Council slots to fill ahead of the Nov. 7 election. Sean Haubert, the 7th District nominee, dropped out a week after receiving the DTC nomination. Philips, who is the party’s nominee for mayor, said she’s not sure when the DTC will fill the vacancies on the ballot. Philips said the districts will ultimately decide who runs for those offices.

She also added that the current council members did not receive much assistance from Mayor John Harkins, which made their jobs more difficult.

Original story: Scott Farrington-Posner’s time on the Stratford Town Council will end in December as the Democratic 2nd District representative plans to suspend his re-election campaign.

Scott Farrington-Posner at a 2nd District Town Council election debate in 2016. 

Farrington-Posner confirmed on Thursday that he will not seek his first full term as the 2nd District councilman. He plans to officially suspend his campaign on Friday when he submits his paperwork to Town Clerk Susan Pawluk. He does plan to serve the remainder of his term, which concludes in December after the new council is sworn in.
Farrington-Posner, 40, said Thursday that there is a combination of reasons why he’s leaving the council.

“I’ve decided that it’s time for me to take a different direction in life and focus on my career and family,” he said in a telephone interview. “A lot of council people tend to do this later in life when they’re a little older and….when the kids are grown. It’s difficult balancing the elected office with the family life. I need to prioritize my life and what my commitments are.”

Farrington-Posner has been a councilman for just less than a year. He won a special election last October over Republican Ron Tichy and unaffiliated candidate George Mulligan to take over the unexpired District 2 council term of Mark Dumas. Dumas resigned his council seat in June 2016.  A year earlier, he won a seat on the Zoning Commission, representing council districts 1 and 2. Before his political career, Farrington-Posner led neighbors in opposing the construction of a AAA Northeast fleet center at 382 Ferry Boulevard. While the Zoning Commission had approved the project, Farrington-Posner and others were successful in having the decision overturned in state Superior Court.

Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner at a recent Town Council meeting. — Melvin Mason photo

On the council, Farrington-Posner was among six councilors who wanted to pass a townwide budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year with no tax increase. Three budgets approved by the so-called Group of Six councilmen were vetoed by Mayor John Harkins. Harkins announced in March that he would not seek a third term as mayor.

Farrington-Posner said he made his final decision on Monday to end his campaign, but had been thinking of ending his campaign for a while.

“It’s something I’ve thought long and hard about. I’ve thought about it very deeply,” he said.

Farrington-Posner said he has spoken with Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips about his decision. The outgoing councilman said he does not know who will he may endorse to take his spot as the District 2 Democratic nominee.

Farrington-Posner defeated Neil Sherman on Sept. 12 to secure the Democratic nod.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

  • Trevor

    What a tragic loss to this Town. A guy that fought for his district whether it was for Zoning, the Town Council or Longbrook Park. Is this town sure in trouble now with Lou’s puppet Tichey now winning we are really screwed for higher taxes and a lack of transparency. I can see the quality of life going down at Longbrook Park now. Scott shouldn’t back out, it should be Joe Paul. Looks like something is cooking to get all the D’s out of town and get Laura and her super majority of tax raising clowns.

