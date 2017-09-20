The Bunnell High boys and girls cross country teams met Kolbe and Brookfield on the 3.1 mile course at Roosevelt Forest in Stratford on Wednesday.

The boys team defeated Kolbe, 19-44, and lost to Brookfield 15-45.

The girls beat Kolbe 15-50 and lost to Brookfield 15-46.

Bunnell is 3-2 on the season, Brookfield 4-1 and Kolbe 0-5.

The Bulldogs’ Dennis Johnson placed seventh in 20:05.

Nicholas Gloria was ninth in 20:50.

Pierce Barnum was 10th in 20:52.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Shania Mahabee was sixth with a time of 27:26.

Morgan Reilly was seventh in 27:41.

Madison DeRubis was 10th in 29:06.