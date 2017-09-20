Stratford Star

Pop Warner football roundup

By Stratford Star on September 20, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Stratford Redskins Pop Warner Football and Cheer took to the road for week three of its season this past Sunday.

The Jr Pee Wees moved to 3-0 with a 14-0 win at Bridgeport. Mike Ricketts and Jaylen Noisette scored touchdowns for the Redskins. Jayden Turnage anchored a Stratford defense that is yet to surrender a point this season.

The Junior Varsity improved to 2-1 with a 20-8 victory at Trumbull. Justin Romero scored all three touchdowns for the Redskins. Tamayo Ferreira, Ian Lubas, Lino Cortina and Theodore Lanham led the defense in another strong performance for Stratford.

The Senior Mites suffered their first setback of the season in a 26-0 loss at Waterbury. Jamil Ortiz, Elias Dustin and Jojo Maxwell played well for the Redskins in defeat.

The Pee Wees dropped to 1-2 with a 19-7 defeat at Bridgeport. Tommy DeBernardo caught a pass from Michael Trovarelli for the Redskins touchdown. Justyn Still and Tristan Pena played well defensively in the loss.

Related posts:

  1. Pop Warner sign-up Saturday
  2. Pop Warner Night at Bunnell High
  3. Pop Warner deadline
  4. Pop Warner: Stratford Redskins sweep rivals

Tags:

Previous Post Stratford Library programs for youth and adults
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress