Stratford Redskins Pop Warner Football and Cheer took to the road for week three of its season this past Sunday.

The Jr Pee Wees moved to 3-0 with a 14-0 win at Bridgeport. Mike Ricketts and Jaylen Noisette scored touchdowns for the Redskins. Jayden Turnage anchored a Stratford defense that is yet to surrender a point this season.

The Junior Varsity improved to 2-1 with a 20-8 victory at Trumbull. Justin Romero scored all three touchdowns for the Redskins. Tamayo Ferreira, Ian Lubas, Lino Cortina and Theodore Lanham led the defense in another strong performance for Stratford.

The Senior Mites suffered their first setback of the season in a 26-0 loss at Waterbury. Jamil Ortiz, Elias Dustin and Jojo Maxwell played well for the Redskins in defeat.

The Pee Wees dropped to 1-2 with a 19-7 defeat at Bridgeport. Tommy DeBernardo caught a pass from Michael Trovarelli for the Redskins touchdown. Justyn Still and Tristan Pena played well defensively in the loss.