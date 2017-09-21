SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Forest to Shore Day

Forest to Shore Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9-5, with the assistance of David Wright, master wildlife conservationist, Christina Batoh, conservation administrator, Stratford Recreation Department and the Roosevelt Forest Commission. The event includes nature walks for all ages, historical talks, guest speakers, nature art, live animals, games, face painting and henna. Visit CT Audubon for bird walks and talks. Experience a concert at Paradise Green and visit the Shakespeare Theatre Grounds for a production of Midsummer Night’s Dream sponsored by the Mighty Quinn Foundation and Cambridge American Stage Tours at 7 p.m. Park at Shakespeare Theatre and take the shuttle to the various sites and shows.

Stratford Bike Club rides

The Stratford Bike Club and Stratford Recreation Department are sponsoring bike rides on Wednesdays and Sundays in September and October. Rides are open to all levels and ages; those 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All bicycle riders under 16 must wear a helmet and it is recommended for all riders. Maps will be available on the Facebook page: Stratford Housatonic Greenway.

Upcoming rides are: Saturday, Sept 23, Shakespeare Theatre to Long Beach, 10-2, 12 miles; Wednesday, Oct 11, Wooster School to Longbrook Park, 6-7 p.m., 6 miles; Sunday, Oct 22, Shakespeare Theatre to Great Meadow, 10-2, 12 miles.

Boating safety

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 is offering Charts, Navigation and GPS course Saturday, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14, 8-3, USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford. To register in advance, visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Cost: $60/class. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected]

Great Pumpkin Festival contest

The Boothe Park Commission and the Town of Stratford are hosting the annual Great Pumpkin Festival at Boothe Park on Saturday, Oct. 21, featuring the Great Pumpkin Carving contest. Watch as carvers sculpt 25 lb. pumpkins into works of art for cash prizes. There is a Pie Baking Contest and a Scarecrow Contest as well. Register now for these events by visiting the website for contest rules at BootheMemorialPark.org.

Beatles tribute band

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature Beatles tribute band The Penny Lane Band. Request your favorite Beatles song(s) when you reserve your tickets. For tickets, at $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12, call 203-878- 7508 or email [email protected], or purchase at the door the day of the show. Nonperishable food donations also will be appreciated.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 and 28, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; and Saturday, Oct. 21, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Catholic Daughters meeting

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Cecelia #735 will conduct their monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6:15 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. Attendees are requested to bring Halloween treats for bags to be donated to a charity for

children. Refreshments will be served and any questions may be answered by calling Regent Lorraine Faiella at 203-377-3295.

Farmers market

The Farmers Market at Paradise Green runs every Monday, from 2-6 p.m., through October.

The market features Connecticut-grown fruits and vegetables, locally made baked-goods, meats, eggs, cheese, ice cream, and other items from area farmers.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of their child or grandchild, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695.

Harding High 65th reunion

The Warren Harding High School class of 1952 is holding its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 1-5 p.m., at the Blue Goose Restaurant, Ferry Boulevard, Stratford.

Tickets are $30. Checks may be made out to Warren Harding High School Class of 1952. Check and reservation should be mailed to Mike Mocciae, 15A Heritage Crest, Southbury, CT. 06488. Information: 203-264-6838.

Fall Fest to benefit animals

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society will hold their annual Fall Festival to Benefit Animals on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Paradise Green in Stratford. The event will include a one mile dog walk, food, contests, games, music, local celebrities, entertainment, pet adoptions, a silent auction, low cost microchip clinic, vendors for people and pets and more. For more information, visit starsfest.org.

Gypsy Funk Squad

The Trumbull Arts Commission will present the Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m., at the Center, 3 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Gypsy Funk Squad plays a mix of classic belly dance songs from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, The Balkans, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, and other points in the Middle East, and also revamped rock tunes and original psychedelic surprises … done belly style. The emphasis is on fun, dancing and a good time. Cabaret seating, bring refreshments. Tickets are $5. Call 203-452-5065 for more information.

Paper shredding, electronics recycling

A Paper Shredding and Electronics Recycling event will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9-noon, at the Baldwin Center back parking lot, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford. Sponsored by the Stratford Rotary Club, William B Meyer and Sikorsky Credit Union. Bring old computers, TVs, printers and more, for recycling at no charge. The funds for paper shredding will help provide Stratford students with dictionaries and school supplies. For shredding, the fee for small containers is $5, for medium $10, and larger containers TBD. Donations are appreciated for electronics recycling. Information: John Corb, 203-377-0693.

Bunnell class of ’67 reunion

Bunnell High School class of 1967 is planning their 50th reunion on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., at the Trumbull Marriott Merritt Parkway, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull. All members of the class of 1967 and their guests are invited to attend. The gathering will not require any financial commitment. Your only obligation will be ‘pay as you go.’ Event organizer, David Sutton, has established an information/sign-up page on Classmates.com. In an effort to coordinate for those not on Classmates, send an RSVP expressing who and how many will be attending to, [email protected], Subject: Reunion ’67.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Helicopter museum

National Helicopter Museum at the Eastbound RR Station is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Emphasizes the birthplace of America’s Helicopter Industry via photos, audio visuals displays, plus a simulator. Free admission and parking; 203-375-8857.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.