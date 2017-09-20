Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Homework Helpers

The Stratford Library offers weekly homework help for children in grades K-6 through grants from the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund and Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy. The program matches children up with teen tutors who spend one hour per week with students on homework, math and reading skills. The program does not provide special needs or medically prescribed tutoring. For more information or an application, call 203-385-4165. Application deadline is Oct. 10. Late applications will be processed as space allows.

Fall storytimes

The Stratford Library offers free storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3-5. Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months (begins Sept. 28). Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. No registration required; drop in. Storytimes continue through December. Check the website for holiday schedules.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga runs in the Lovell Room on Tuesdays, 11:15 a.m. for ages 4-8. Bring a yoga mat or towel.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meets Saturday, Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m.

Harry Potter Book Group

Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult discuss Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30. Craft, discussion and snack provided. New members welcome.

Art exhibit

Author/photographer Emery Roth II of Washington, Conn. will present his original framed photographs of Brass Valley and its industries for the September/October art exhibit. Roth also will discuss his work at the Library’s Sunday Afternoon Talks program on Nov. 5. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Books Over Coffee

Vivec Chanbhag’s Chekhovian novella Ghachar Chochar is the topic of the next book discussion Wednesday, Sept. 27, noon, Lovell Room. The story concerns a modern-day Indian family and the twisted lives that are intertwined. Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Other titles include the current bestseller, Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance on Oct. 25; Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan Nov. 29; and The Hamilton Affair by Elizabeth Cobbs Dec. 20. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime

Children ages 2-6 meet Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.

Library open Sundays

The Stratford Library will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m., Oct. 1-May 20.

A series of special Sunday events have been scheduled including the return of Sunday Afternoon Talks on Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., with engineer Rick Abramson discussing The New Haven Railroad’s Pioneering AC Electrification and its Locomotives. The series will continue on monthly Sundays through May. Also scheduled: Meet-the-Author: Bob Wirz (Oct. 15), Korean Film & Food (Oct. 29) and Holiday Music Concerts (Dec. 3, 10 and 17).

New Haven railroads

Stratford Library kicks off the fall season of Sunday Afternoon Talks on Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. with Engineer Richard Abramson who talks about The New Haven Railroad’s Pioneering AC Electrification and Its Locomotives.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, Oct. 2, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants.

Nutrition series

Four-week nutrition series featuring specialists advising personal diet plans kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6-7:30 p.m., with Lifestyle changes can help you live a healthier life, in the Lovell Room. Diets examined include mediterranean, paleo, vegetarian and vegan and how to successfully apply these diets for optimal health. Cooking demo and tasting will follow. Next: Oct. 10, Learn what you can do to evolve your eating habits to match a medical diagnosis; Oct. 17, Better understand what your food labels are telling you; Oct. 24, Civilizations have been using food to heal for centuries. Free and open to the public, but space is limited and reservations are required at nutritionseries.eventbrite.com. Information: 203-385-4090. Sponsored by the Stratford Library and Health Department.

Quickies in the Stacks

Original 10-minute plays from SquareWrights will be performed Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m., in a special theatre program to benefit the library. Free and open to the public, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Monday Matinees

Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Lovell Room. Schedule — Kong: Skull Island PG-13, Oct. 9, noon; Megan Leavey, PG-13, Nov. 13, noon; Wonder Woman, PG-13, Dec. 11, noon.

Writer’s group

Writer’s workshop group, open to new and experienced writers in all genres meets Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m., Board Room. The workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has an MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, will facilitate the meetings. Future dates: Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Free and open to the public.

Meet-the-Author

Author Bob Wirz talks about his recently-published book, The Passion of Baseball Sunday, Oct. 15, 2, Lovell Room. This is the story of Wirz’s life in baseball from dreaming about a major league career from age eight to serving as the chief spokesman for two baseball commissioners for more than a decade, then running his own baseball-oriented sports PR and marketing company in Connecticut for about three decades. Book copies will be available for purchase. The program is free and open to the public.

Concert

Violinist Cameron Chase performs Friday, Oct. 20, 7-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Chase, 17, started playing violin when he was 5 with Stratford’s Little Red School of Art & Music. He currently studies with Hyo Kang at The Juilliard Pre-College Program. In 2016 he played Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto No. 5 with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra and in 2014 he won the American Chamber Orchestra Concerto Competition in Fairfield. In addition he has played in numerous chamber groups concentrating on the classical repertoire. Concert is free and open to the public.

Macbeth

Hudson Shakespeare Theatre returns to Stratford for a special fall production of the Bard’s tragedy Macbeth Saturday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Friends of Square One meeting

The first open meeting of the Square One Theatre Company’s 2017-18 season will discuss plans for the theatre and various projects Monday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Scenes from the theatre’s November production of the comedy, Core Values, will be presented. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

Korean film and food

Historical discussion by the Korean Spirit and Cultural Program will present documentary, King Sejong the Great: The Everlasting Light of Korea followed by a reenactment of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony, a cooking demonstration and the serving of Korean food Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public, but seating is limited and reservations are required by calling 203-385-4162.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.