Stratford property transfers: Sept. 11-15

335 Peters Lane: Kandice L. Reilly to James Hubbell for $215,000.

335 Pilgrim Lane: Jeffrey B. Quickel, Executor of the Estate of Patricia D. Quickel to Ryan Donnelly for $255,000.

100 Prayer Spring Road: Robert J. Liuzzi and Janet Girardat to Diano Suares for $350,000.

122B Cayuga Lane: William Roman Jr. to Wayne B. Cotter for $280,000.

85 Tucci Drive: Estate of Lawrence S. Basso to Joseph L. Howell for $255,000.

95 Rockland Ave.: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Fairfield RE Capital LLC for $141,000.

391 Washington Ave.: Diane J. Brawley to Nichola Roberts for $265,000.

80 Wiklund Ave.: Anthony F. Spina to Samuel Domingos for $180,000.

180 Fairview Ave.: Sandra Ann Logsted to Kenneth Parker for $145,000.

282 McGrath Court: Wilmington ℅ Selene to Joy Realty for $78,100.

297 Highland Ave.: Maria A. Lovera to Muhammad Arafat for $345,000.

454 Columbus Ave.: Wanda N. Mahaw to Haiyu Huang for $66,000.

451 Wakelee Ave.: Mackenzie Moosbrugger to Robert J. Janvier for $215,000.

781 North Trail, #A: Saul Teichman, Trustee to Taccone Properties LLC for $180,000.

333 Soundview Ave.: Nicole M. Dunn to Zaim Aliriza for $200,000.

1188 Nichols Ave.: Anthony and Jessica L. Decilio to Jean M. and Katia Fabre for $205,000.

325 Goldbach Drive: Frank J. Charney Jr. and Irene E. Charney to Creston Capital LLC for $182,000.