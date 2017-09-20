Stratford property transfers: Sept. 11-15
335 Peters Lane: Kandice L. Reilly to James Hubbell for $215,000.
335 Pilgrim Lane: Jeffrey B. Quickel, Executor of the Estate of Patricia D. Quickel to Ryan Donnelly for $255,000.
100 Prayer Spring Road: Robert J. Liuzzi and Janet Girardat to Diano Suares for $350,000.
122B Cayuga Lane: William Roman Jr. to Wayne B. Cotter for $280,000.
85 Tucci Drive: Estate of Lawrence S. Basso to Joseph L. Howell for $255,000.
95 Rockland Ave.: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Fairfield RE Capital LLC for $141,000.
391 Washington Ave.: Diane J. Brawley to Nichola Roberts for $265,000.
80 Wiklund Ave.: Anthony F. Spina to Samuel Domingos for $180,000.
180 Fairview Ave.: Sandra Ann Logsted to Kenneth Parker for $145,000.
282 McGrath Court: Wilmington ℅ Selene to Joy Realty for $78,100.
297 Highland Ave.: Maria A. Lovera to Muhammad Arafat for $345,000.
454 Columbus Ave.: Wanda N. Mahaw to Haiyu Huang for $66,000.
451 Wakelee Ave.: Mackenzie Moosbrugger to Robert J. Janvier for $215,000.
781 North Trail, #A: Saul Teichman, Trustee to Taccone Properties LLC for $180,000.
333 Soundview Ave.: Nicole M. Dunn to Zaim Aliriza for $200,000.
1188 Nichols Ave.: Anthony and Jessica L. Decilio to Jean M. and Katia Fabre for $205,000.
325 Goldbach Drive: Frank J. Charney Jr. and Irene E. Charney to Creston Capital LLC for $182,000.