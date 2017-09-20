What the Bravest do

“What’s exciting about what’s going to happen today?” asked Stratford Fire Department Capt. Jermaine Atkinson on Saturday to youngsters in the rear parking area of the Main Street fire department headquarters.

Lucie Golcalves raised her hand first.

“We’re going to watch a fire!” she exclaimed.

That and much more was in store for the kids and grownups who attend the Stratford Fire Department’s annual open house. It gave residents a look at how fires start and spread, fire prevention and safety, and what firefighters do when a fire or other emergency does occur.

The event prefaced Fire Safety Month, which occurs every October, Atkinson noted.

“This is a way to highlight what we do as well as give Stratford residents a look at the equipment we use, which is always changing,” said Atkinson said, the department’s training and safety officer. “We want to make sure everyone in Stratford knows we’re here for them.”

The fire demonstration the kids were so eager to witness took place around noon and involved a small wooden structure set up in a section of the department’s parking lot. It helped to illustrate the speed at which a fire can spread in a home, and the color the fire and smoke becomes.

A firefighter used a barbeque torch to set fire to some of the structure’s contents, including paper, curtains and furniture. It started out small but within the space of two minutes flames were licking at the window frames and black smoke began pouring from the rooftop.

Despite the apparent severity of the fire, the Stratford firefighters doused in less time than it took to start. Their success was met with cheers and applause from an audience consisting mainly of young children.

A simulated accident rescue was a close runner-up in popularity. The firefighters demonstrated how they can quickly remove a shattered car windshield in one piece and use the Jaws of Life to remove the disabled car’s doors. Firefighters also demonstrated how quick action can extricate injured drivers and passengers and thus increase their likelihood of survival.

And just in case visitors missed these popular demos, reruns took place an hour later. The firefighters built their own tiny houses to set ablaze, but the cars were donated by Stratford’s own Midnight Auto.

Besides the outdoor action, inside the Main Street fire station a group of Home Depot employees helped kids assemble and paint cell phone holders, plant stands and other wooden knick knacks. A “Fire Safety House” on loan from the Westport Fire Department gave kids and adults a room-by-room primer in household fire safety.

Firefighters emphasized the importance of smoke detectors in a home, and how they can save lives in case of a fire. Many of the young visitors thoroughly enjoyed the chance to climb down a fire escape from a bedroom window.

Youngsters also had an opportunity to climb on board three firefighting rigs, and firefighters showed them their turnout gear: the clothing and other equipment firefighters wear to remain safe on the job.

Emoni Deher, a second-grader at Second Hill Lane School, attended the open house with her grandfather, Willie House.

“I wanted to come to touch a fire truck, but I saw the crafts when I got here and decided to do that first,” Emoni said.