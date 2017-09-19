The Stratford High cross country team traveled to the campus of Joel Barlow High School in Redding to take on the Green Wave of New Milford and Barlow on the Falcons’ 5K cross country course on Tuesday.

Fifty runners braved the remains of Tropical Storm Jose this day, as the storm contained short rain bursts that created soft course conditions and vision issues, to make it across the finish line.

The Green Wave dominated from start to finish in this one, as 8 of the first 11 donned the green of New Milford. Eli Nahom topped all in a time of 17:01, followed by teammates Garrett Farrell (17:53), Charles Osborne (18:05) and RJ Harkin (18:24).

Barlow’s Harrison Houser broke the flow of New Milford finishers in the fifth spot at 18:30.

New Milford’s Jason Golembeski assured his team of two victories this day with a sixth place finish in a time of 18:33.

Barlow would take 12-18, before Stratford’s Elijah Brown cruised in at 20:30.

Ryan Duffy out dueled Barlow’s Jon Lam around the final turn with a time of 20:54.

The closest finish of the day was between Stratford’s Jesse Fabrizio and Barlow’s Ryan Thomas. This battle went on in the final quarter mile with Fabrizio holding a small lead. With ten feet to go Thomas pulled ahead with a finish of 21:22.17 to Fabrizio’s 21:22.54.

Rounding out the Stratford finishers were Wil Das at 21:50, Paul Duncanson at 21:52, Juan Alvarez at 22:34, Julian Pilla at 23:56, Derek McKane at 24:01 and Kevin Gabriel at 25:18.

Tanner Mitchell was a healthy scratch and Rory Cooper was a last minute scratch due to illness. Tyler Heffern remains out as he is rehabilitating an injury.

Final scores New Milford 15 Stratford 50, Barlow 15 Stratford 50, and New Milford 16 Barlow 44.

Stratford will travel to Weston High School next Tuesday to take on the Trojans, Kolbe Cathedral Cougars and the New Fairfield Rebels.