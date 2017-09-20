Stratford Star

CT Pulse: Sen. Slossberg talks GOP budget vote; MGM VP discusses Bridgeport casino

By Kate Czaplinski on September 20, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 12:30 p.m. CT Pulse talks with a Democratic senator who helped pass a GOP budget plan and, later, discuss plans and roadblocks for the MGM Bridgeport resort/casino proposal.

State Sen. Gayle Slossberg (D-14) — one of three moderate Senate Democrats who broke ranks and voted for the GOP budget plan last Friday — joins CT Pulse to discuss her vote.

Later in the show, we speak with Uri Clinton, Senior Vice President and Legal Counsel, MGM Resorts International about the MGM Bridgeport proposal. The Legislature would have to take action in order for the $600 million resort casino to move forward.

Watch the show below:

A LIVE VIDEO PLAYER TO THE SHOW WILL BE POSTED HERE BEFORE 12:30 P.M. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER.

 

MGM officials noted that the casino would be New York-facing, providing access to the New York City market of 8.5 million people, as well as Fairfield and Westchester counties.  MGM Bridgeport would include 2,000 slot machines, 160 table games, a 700-seat theater, 300-room hotel, retail and dining options, in an attractive, scenic location, creating a new tourism destination for Connecticut.

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on state politics and news of the week.

Related posts:

  1. A round of Humanity Hates Trump and State Sen. talks budget
  2. Mileage tax talk, ‘Big brother’ on the road, new laws, more
  3. CT Pulse: State Senator Tony Hwang talks state budget gridlock
  4. Heroin ‘skit’ leads to backlash; new Q-Poll shows Trump/Clinton ahead in state

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post What the Bravest do Next Post Baldwin Center senior calendar: Sept. 22-28
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress