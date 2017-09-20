Stratford Star

LETTER: Lindberg for Board of Ed

To the Editor:

My name is Charles (Chuck) Lindberg, and I’m running as an unaffiliated candidate for the Stratford Board of Education for one reason only: to serve the students of Stratford.

I previously served on the BOE from 2009-13 as the vice chairman, and as chairman of the Curriculum Committee for two of those years.

As a lifelong Stratford resident, I have volunteered in the community for more than 25 years, having served as PTA/PTSA president at Stratford Academy, Wooster Middle School and Stratford High School; as a board member for the Stratford YMCA and the Roosevelt Forest Commission; and as a volunteer with the combined high school marching band, the Stratford School District Mentoring Program, Stratford High School booster club and Stratford High School drama society. My goals as a board member include:

  • Preparing an adequately funded education budget on a zero-based budgeting system
  • Meeting the challenges of State and Federal education mandates through tough economic times
  • Providing  a curriculum that allows students to grow academically to the best of their ability

Members of the BOE work together as a team, and every decision is made as a unit. In the past, I have worked with BOE members from both political parties, and I will continue to do so if elected.

In the end, BOE members have three responsibilities:

  • To learn the issues facing the school system to the best of his/her ability
  • To put in all the time required (to attend meetings and district events,  study current issues, and more)
  • To make every decision based on what is best for the kids

I took these responsibilities seriously in my last term on the BOE, and I will do so again if elected.  On Election Day, please vote Charles Lindberg for Board of Education.

Chuck Lindberg

Petitioning Board of Education candidate

