LETTER: Lindberg for Board of Ed

My name is Charles (Chuck) Lindberg, and I’m running as an unaffiliated candidate for the Stratford Board of Education for one reason only: to serve the students of Stratford.
I previously served on the BOE from 2009-13 as the vice chairman, and as chairman of the Curriculum Committee for two of those years.
As a lifelong Stratford resident, I have volunteered in the community for more than 25 years, having served as PTA/PTSA president at Stratford Academy, Wooster Middle School and Stratford High School; as a board member for the Stratford YMCA and the Roosevelt Forest Commission; and as a volunteer with the combined high school marching band, the Stratford School District Mentoring Program, Stratford High School booster club and Stratford High School drama society. My goals as a board member include:
- Preparing an adequately funded education budget on a zero-based budgeting system
- Meeting the challenges of State and Federal education mandates through tough economic times
- Providing a curriculum that allows students to grow academically to the best of their ability
Members of the BOE work together as a team, and every decision is made as a unit. In the past, I have worked with BOE members from both political parties, and I will continue to do so if elected.
In the end, BOE members have three responsibilities:
- To learn the issues facing the school system to the best of his/her ability
- To put in all the time required (to attend meetings and district events, study current issues, and more)
- To make every decision based on what is best for the kids
I took these responsibilities seriously in my last term on the BOE, and I will do so again if elected. On Election Day, please vote Charles Lindberg for Board of Education.