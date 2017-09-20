LETTER: Lindberg for Board of Ed

To the Editor:

My name is Charles (Chuck) Lindberg, and I’m running as an unaffiliated candidate for the Stratford Board of Education for one reason only: to serve the students of Stratford.

I previously served on the BOE from 2009-13 as the vice chairman, and as chairman of the Curriculum Committee for two of those years.

As a lifelong Stratford resident, I have volunteered in the community for more than 25 years, having served as PTA/PTSA president at Stratford Academy, Wooster Middle School and Stratford High School; as a board member for the Stratford YMCA and the Roosevelt Forest Commission; and as a volunteer with the combined high school marching band, the Stratford School District Mentoring Program, Stratford High School booster club and Stratford High School drama society. My goals as a board member include:

Preparing an adequately funded education budget on a zero-based budgeting system

Meeting the challenges of State and Federal education mandates through tough economic times

Providing a curriculum that allows students to grow academically to the best of their ability

Members of the BOE work together as a team, and every decision is made as a unit. In the past, I have worked with BOE members from both political parties, and I will continue to do so if elected.

In the end, BOE members have three responsibilities:

To learn the issues facing the school system to the best of his/her ability

To put in all the time required (to attend meetings and district events, study current issues, and more)

To make every decision based on what is best for the kids

I took these responsibilities seriously in my last term on the BOE, and I will do so again if elected. On Election Day, please vote Charles Lindberg for Board of Education.

Chuck Lindberg