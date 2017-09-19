Stratford Star

Harden wins again after recount

By Melvin Mason on September 19, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

David Harden’s victory in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary is official.

Harden’s 19-vote victory in the District 4 Town Council primary over Indiana Susaña was upheld on Tuesday after the Registrar of Voters office conducted a recount of the results. Harden finished with 90 votes to 71 received by Susaña, the same total that was recorded on the evening of the primary, according to Republican Registrar Lou DeCelio. 

The recount was called for because the vote difference was less than 20 votes.

Harden will be challenged by endorsed Republican nominee Lin Scheck in his quest for a second term.

Harden was one of five Town Council incumbents to survive the primaries. The other current councilors to win were 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus.

Three other incumbents were not as lucky. Democratic Council Chairman and 1st District Councilman Beth Daponte lost to Bieu Tran, 6th District Democrat Philip Young was defeated by Prez Palmer and Republican 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo lost to Bill Perillo.

Republican incumbents Vincent Chase of the 8th District and Alan Llewelyn of District 9 opted not to seek new council terms. Llewleyn is running for a seat on the Board of Education.

Melvin Mason
Melvin Mason

Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

