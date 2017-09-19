LETTER: Slow down at school crossings

To the Editor:

Recently two crosswalk signs were placed at Lincoln and Freeman avenues in Stratford.

Hopefully, all these safety signs will help to alleviate the speeding taking place periodically at this busy intersection.

A special thank you to Stratford Police Lt. Gugliatti and the many police officers who are looking out for the safety of the students at Wooster Middle School. Let’s remember: The streets are not meant to be speedways. And safety should always be our number one priority for everyone.

Thanks again for honoring my request.