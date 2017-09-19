Stratford Star

LETTER: Slow down at school crossings

By Stratford Star on September 19, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Recently two crosswalk signs were placed at Lincoln and Freeman avenues in Stratford.

Hopefully, all these safety signs will help to alleviate the speeding taking place periodically at this busy intersection.

A special thank you to Stratford Police Lt. Gugliatti and the many police officers who are looking out for the safety of the students at Wooster Middle School. Let’s remember: The streets are not meant to be speedways. And safety should always be our number one priority for everyone.

Thanks again for honoring my request.

Gertrude Vezina

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Respectable high school students
  2. LETTER: Andersen an exemplary teacher
  3. LETTER: Remembrance of Mulligan
  4. LETTER: Art is here to stay

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Interesting gardens sought for 2018 Secret Garden Tour
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • No Transparency

    So I guess LT. Gugliatti has a fan, isn’t that nice. There has been a car with no plates parked on a street that I go up every day for 3 months now and the owner is just pushing it with the police. I have called Traffic numerous times and even left message for Gugliatti on his voice mail and nothing is being down.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress