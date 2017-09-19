Downtown Market a ‘big step’

To the Editor:

Sunday’s Downtown Market was a big step towards making all the major events and opportunities a positive Stratford offers — a new focus on how special our fine town truly is. The dedication of a fine group of people, supported by the Economic Development Commission and Stratford’s active Arts Commission made the event possible and we owe them much gratitude.

A special thank you to a talented, hard-working team of volunteers who all made every effort to make Downtown Market CT a success: Mark Hannon, Anne Mulligan and Valerie “Boho Arts” Rhodes, all part of the Coastal Arts Guild of Connecticut, Margaret Bodell (Stratford Arts Coordinator), Mary Schiffer of Mary Schiffer Design, Erin Lundgren Scimeca and Vin Scimeca of Barnwood and Bangles, and our sponsors: The Stratford Arts Commission (and in particular, Rich Fredette) and the Office of Stratford Economic Development. We owe enormous congratulations to Stratford’s Arts Coordinator Margaret Bodell for her tireless efforts and imagination as well as Howard Aspinwall, whose social marketing genius drew a huge crowd to the show.

I also want to thank the members of the Economic Development Commission and the Stratford Arts Commission for attending the show and providing deep support for our efforts.

Downtown Market CT would not have happened without the energy and enthusiasm of our 48 vendors and the talents of our musicians David Grogan, The Sawtelles and The DTs. Jack Rushen, a Stratford playwright played a scene from his new play and we thank him. And the show had a unifying exhibit of fine DJing and show support by Fright Haven.

All of our volunteer team is proud. We thank Stratford and our surrounding communities for their attendance and for purchasing the beautiful crafts and fine art offered by the vendors.