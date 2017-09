The Nichols Garden Club is looking for interesting gardens to showcase on their 2018 Secret Garden Tour.

If you have a garden that you would like to be considered for the tour, e-mail [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 and they will walk through your garden with you.

The annual garden tour takes place in July, and they have displayed gardens from all over Trumbull as well as Stratford and Shelton.