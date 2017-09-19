LETTER: Let’s not miss Amazon opportunity

To the Editor:

You probably know that Amazon is looking for a place in the North American area to open its next corporate headquarters.

Stratford is an excellent location. We have access to highways, airports, train stations, harbor ports, and a labor force that is second to none.

This opportunity would create over 50,000 high paying jobs in addition to investments in surrounding communities. We’d have revenue growth for existing businesses and, more importantly, revenue growth for the town of Stratford that would help lower your taxes.

If we miss the opportunity for Amazon to choose Stratford for its next headquarters, it will be because we failed to prepare our town for this type of opportunity.

One of the main commitments of my campaign for mayor is the formation of a coalition of cities and towns to reduce overall costs, which in turn work to lower your taxes. The forming of a coalition of towns would eliminate the barriers that exist today throughout the State’s 169 cities and towns.

Realistically, if any town wants a shot at landing Amazon, they need to join forces with surrounding towns to provide the 8 million square feet of office space and the population that Amazon wants.

Let’s face it, this opportunity is a statewide matter, open to all and regional in nature. The cities and towns already collaborating with each other will have the advantage over those who continue to operate in a vacuum.

More than ever, Stratford needs leadership that is innovative and able to think outside the box.

You deserve leadership than can move us forward to achieve our true potential. We cannot afford to continue down the path of party politics and flawed policies.

I am offering my government banking experience as a bank executive to move Stratford forward as your next mayor. You can visit my website at joepaulforstratford.com

Joe Paul