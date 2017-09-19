Stratford Star

LETTER: Let’s not miss Amazon opportunity

By Stratford Star on September 19, 2017 in Letters · 3 Comments

To the Editor:

You probably know that Amazon is looking for a place in the North American area to open its next corporate headquarters.

Stratford is an excellent location. We have access to highways, airports, train stations, harbor ports, and a labor force that is second to none.

This opportunity would create over 50,000 high paying jobs in addition to investments in surrounding communities. We’d have revenue growth for existing businesses and, more importantly, revenue growth for the town of Stratford that would help lower your taxes.

If we miss the opportunity for Amazon to choose Stratford for its next headquarters, it will be because we failed to prepare our town for this type of opportunity.

One of the main commitments of my campaign for mayor is the formation of a coalition of cities and towns to reduce overall costs, which in turn work to lower your taxes. The forming of a coalition of towns would eliminate the barriers that exist today throughout the State’s 169 cities and towns.

Realistically, if any town wants a shot at landing Amazon, they need to join forces with surrounding towns to provide the 8 million square feet of office space and the population that Amazon wants.

Let’s face it, this opportunity is a statewide matter, open to all and regional in nature.  The cities and towns already collaborating with each other will have the advantage over those who continue to operate in a vacuum.

More than ever, Stratford needs leadership that is innovative and able to think outside the box.

You deserve leadership than can move us forward to achieve our true potential. We cannot afford to continue down the path of party politics and flawed policies.

I am offering my government banking experience as a bank executive to move Stratford forward as your next mayor. You can visit my website at joepaulforstratford.com

Joe Paul

Petitioning mayoral candidate

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Frustration in the Third District
  2. LETTER: What would you do?
  3. A New Year’s wish for Stratford
  4. LETTER: A few more questions to ask

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Taking a Hike: From the Devil’s Tombstone to the Colonel’s Chair Next Post Retired teachers meet Oct. 5
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Alta Vista

    Now I’m convinced that Joe Paul is just another cynical hack who will say anything to get elected.nnIf he’s read the Amazon RFP he already knows that there is no location in CT, much less one in Stratford, CT that meets their criteria. This info is freely available online for anyone to read. Yet he’s willing to lie to you, even when the proof of his lying is just a click or two away!nnWe don’t have the population Amazon requires nor the skilled work force nor a sufficient airport. And please Dear God, stop with the deep port harbor nonsense! Are you simply copying Ms. Hoydick’s mistaken rant?nnIt is clearer than ever that the Paul candidacy is a stealth campaign to elect Hoydick. What has he been promised or paid, I wonder?

    • Bill

      And this guy is running for mayor, it’s no wonder why the town remains behind the others in every facet.

  • Thayer

    He is wasting his time and ours!!!! If you owned Amazon, let’s be truthful would you invest in this town?? Honestly Connecticut as a whole is not an ideal location for them!! Let’s all be realistic

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress