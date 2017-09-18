Stratford Star

Girls volleyball: Red Devils rally to defeat Masuk High

Stratford High rallied to post a 3-1 victory over Masuk High in an SWC girls volleyball match in Monroe on Monday.

Coach Lisa Buccier’s Red Devils lost the first set, before winning out 25-14, 26-24, 25-23 to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the SWC.

Masuk is 3-2, 1-2 SWC.

Julia Torreso had 17 service points, three aces, two kills, eight digs and an assist.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 11 service points, seven aces, six kills, 10 digs and eight assists.

Brianna LaPia had three service points, an ace and 14 digs.

