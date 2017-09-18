Stratford Star

Travel girls basketball for grades 7, 8

By Stratford Star on September 18, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The town of Stratford Elite Travel girls basketball team will compete in the Fairfield County Basketball League.

Tryouts for the 12-girl will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, for grades 7 and 8 at the Holy Trinity Greek Church in Bridgeport.

The team will practice twice a week and is scheduled to play 18 games, plus playoffs, from the first week of November through the middle of March.

The Connecticut Sound Basketball Club is team sponsor.

For more information, contact Jeremy Thompson at [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Free lacrosse clinic for grades K-8
  2. Eastern Territorial softball begins Wednesday
  3. Girls basketball clinic at St. Mark’s on Monday
  4. Softball: 18U pitcher needed

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Land owner appeals Zoning Commission vote Next Post Top 10 Football Poll
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress