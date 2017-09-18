The town of Stratford Elite Travel girls basketball team will compete in the Fairfield County Basketball League.

Tryouts for the 12-girl will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, for grades 7 and 8 at the Holy Trinity Greek Church in Bridgeport.

The team will practice twice a week and is scheduled to play 18 games, plus playoffs, from the first week of November through the middle of March.

The Connecticut Sound Basketball Club is team sponsor.

For more information, contact Jeremy Thompson at [email protected]