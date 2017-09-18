Land owner appeals Zoning Commission vote

The owner of a Ferry Boulevard property is challenging a Zoning Commission denial of an apartment building project on the site.

Norma Berry, owner of the property at 382 Ferry Boulevard, filed an appeal on Sept. 13 of the Zoning Commission’s Aug. 29 decision rejecting a planned 119-unit apartment complex at the parcel.

Rolling Thunder II LLC had applied in April for special case and coastal site plan approvals to build the 119 apartments in three apartment buildings as well as 1,245-square feet of retail space. It would have been included as a Transit-Oriented Development project.

The proposal received three yes votes and two no votes during the Aug. 29 administrative session, but did not receive the “super majority” of four votes needed for approval.

In the six-page complaint filed in Bridgeport Superior Court, attorney Barry Knott says that the Zoning Commission “acted illegally, arbitrarily and in abuse of the discretion vested in it” and that “[t]here was substantial evidence presented that the location, size and intensity of the proposal would be harmonious in relation to the location of the existing development.”

Knott also said in the complaint that the commissioners “never discussed the standards of approval for TOD [Transit-Oriented Development] or Special Case approval nor gave reason for the denial; There was substantial evidence presented to demonstrate that the Special Case application for TOD approval complied with and was consistent with the Town Plan of Development.”

Chairman Stephanie Philips, Dave Fuller and Linda Pepin voted for the project. Opposed were Mark Juliano and Steve Raguskus.

Berry wants a Superior Court judge to grant the special case and coastal site plan approvals.

The August rejection was the second plan turned down by the Zoning Commission. A similar 119-unit complex was rejected by the commission in March.

Prior to the housing plans, the 2.5-acre property was to become the new home for a AAA Northeast fleet center. An approval for that fleet center was overturned in Superior Court in March 2016 after a challenge by Scott Farrington-Posner and other neighbors. Farrington-Posner was a zoning commissioner at the time of the decision, thought he filed the court complaint prior to joining the commission.

He became the 2nd District town councilman in a special election last October.