The Registrar of Voters office will recount the votes taken in last Tuesday’s Democratic Town Council nomination race for District 4.

The recanvass will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Town Hall. Incumbent District 4 Councilman David Harden defeated Indiana Susaña by a 90-71 margin. The recount was triggered as the difference between the candidates was less than 20 votes.

The winner of the Democratic race will face endorsed Republican candidate Lin Scheck in the Nov. 7 general election.