Stratford officials are preparing for the possible arrival of Hurricane Jose in the state later this week.

Marc Dillon, chief of staff to Mayor John Harkins, said that the town’s emergency management team is continuing to monitor the storm as it heads north.

Town officials said the latest track of the storm shows that Jose is expected to have greater impact in the southeastern portion of the state, though Stratford will get “some wind, rain, and rough surf here as well.”