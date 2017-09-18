Stratford Star

Stratford woman injured in Merritt Parkway crash

By Melvin Mason on September 18, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Stratford woman suffered serious injuries on Monday morning after her car crashed on the Merritt Parkway.

State Police said Amanda Laprade, 32, of 433 Highland Ave., was heading south on Route 15 at about 6:26 a.m. when she lost control of her Mazda Protege, went off of the road and struck a wooden beam barrier on the left shoulder. Police said the car spun uncontrollably and struck a wooden barrier of the right shoulder before coming to a stop on the Exit 53 off ramp. Police said Laprade was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police said Laprade suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center by Stratford EMS.  The car was towed from the scene.

Police said the accident is under investigation.

