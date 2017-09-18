Forest to Shore Day celebrates Stratford

Celebrate all that Stratford has to offer at Bridgeport Fitting’s Forest to Shore Day Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring Connecticut’s State Troubadour, Kate Callihan.

Kate was selected as Connecticut’s 2016-2018 State Troubadour because of her voice, musicianship, personal story and love of and commitment to Connecticut. The Boston Globe said, “Kate Callahan has garnered an appreciative audience with her easygoing vibe and inspirational, at times mystical lyrics.”

A shuttle bus will start at Shakespeare Theatre parking lot at 8:45 a.m. and travel to Stratford Point for 8:55 a.m., Perry House/Library for 9:05 a.m., Stratford Center for 9:10 a.m., Paradise Green for 9:20 a.m., Boothe Memorial Park 9:30 a.m., and Roosevelt Forest for 9:40 a.m. Times are approximate. It will return to Shakespeare Theatre for 10 a.m. to start the route again and will continue through 6:30 p.m.

There will be nature walks for all ages at Roosevelt Forest and Stratford Point (old Remington Gun Club) and Nature Art Projects at Roosevelt Forest. Boothe Park museums and buildings will be open from 9-5 and the Miniature Railroad Building will be open from noon-4. A Hawk Watch will happen at Boothe in the afternoon with Mike Aurelia as guide.

The Connecticut Audubon Society will feature a Hawk and Owl presentation at Roosevelt Forest and Falconer, Brian Bradley will be at Stratford Point.

There will be a concert at Paradise Green with Chris Cavaliere, David Hogan and featuring the Sawtelle’s.

In addition, there will be several animal shows throughout the day with the Beardsley Zoomobile, Animal Embassy and Curious Creatures.

The Stratford Historical Society will have a guest speaker, Sheri Szymanski, Stratford Library Director, who will speak on the history of the Stratford Library Association at 1 p.m. in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room.

Shakespeare Theater Grounds will host A Midsummer Night’s Dream production sponsored by the Mighty Quinn Foundation and Cambridge American Stage Tours at 7:30 p.m. The grounds will be open at 5 p.m. for picnics and food trucks will be available. In addition Perry House is sponsoring NOLAfest at 6 p.m. Tickets are required. Visit perryhousestratford.org/nolafest for information.

For the schedule and updates, visit celebratestratford.com.

Sponsored by Milford Bank and UIL.