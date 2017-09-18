Stratford Star

Beautification Committee honors residents and businesses

By Stratford Star on September 18, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Town of Stratford Beautification Committee will honor residential property owners, business owners, and recognize individuals and businesses who are making a positive difference in the appearance of Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at Stratford Town Hall Council Chambers.

All are welcome.

The Beautification Committee was formed in 1998 to support beautification efforts in Stratford. The Committee supports efforts to minimize littering in the community through such programs as Project Green Sweep. In May and June, the Committee accepted nominations from the community for the Awards program. More than 30 nominations were ultimately submitted, and a team of judges visited all of them in August.

More than 75 people are expected to attend the event. There will be a presentation, slide show, and food and refreshments will be served.

Related posts:

  1. Beautification Committee announces winners of 2016 awards program
  2. Stratford hosting holiday decorating contest
  3. Stratford partners with Aquarion Water Co. for Earth Day event
  4. Scavenger hunt supports anti-littering campaign

Tags: , ,

Previous Post CT, national gas prices drop Next Post Stratford on alert as Jose heads north
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress