Beautification Committee honors residents and businesses

The Town of Stratford Beautification Committee will honor residential property owners, business owners, and recognize individuals and businesses who are making a positive difference in the appearance of Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at Stratford Town Hall Council Chambers.

All are welcome.

The Beautification Committee was formed in 1998 to support beautification efforts in Stratford. The Committee supports efforts to minimize littering in the community through such programs as Project Green Sweep. In May and June, the Committee accepted nominations from the community for the Awards program. More than 30 nominations were ultimately submitted, and a team of judges visited all of them in August.

More than 75 people are expected to attend the event. There will be a presentation, slide show, and food and refreshments will be served.