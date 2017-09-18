Stratford student wins first place at Young Shoots photo competition

Lili Dowell a 10th grader at Bunnell High School received first place at the Westport Arts Center’s Young Shoots third annual juried photography contest.

The Young Shoots student digital photography competition was designed to provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their creativity through digital photography and to showcase the color and the vibrancy of the Farmer’s Market.

Photographs were submitted by students ages 8-18 from across Fairfield County.

Winning photographs will be on display at the Westport Arts Center through Nov. 10.