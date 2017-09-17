Stratford Star

Girls soccer: Bunnell Bulldogs draw with Foran

By Andy Hutchison on September 17, 2017

The Bunnell and Foran girls soccer teams played to a scoreless tie in high school action on Saturday afternoon.

Host Bunnell, behind the efforts of goalkeeper Sarah Tartaglio and strong defense, thwarted several Foran attacks.

Foran goalie Maddie Mitchell stopped nine shots to preserve the double shut out.

Bunnell’s defense was led by Jess Bryan, Holly Rosa, Rachel Ciuci and Rebecca Romano.

Foran’s back line was directed by Emily Kwalek, Maxine Lynch, Allison May, Mikayla Duhaime, Sara Portoff and Gabriella Muoio.

