Stratford lost a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-17) decision to SWC girls volleyball foe Joel Barlow in Stratford on Saturday.

Brianna LaPia had four service points, an ace, and 14 digs for the Red Devils (3-1, 1-1 SWC).



Samm Carbone had 11 service points, three aces, two kills, four digs and two blocks.

Gillian Mariconda had five service points, an ace, four kills, four digs, and four assists.

Barlow is 2-1, 1-1 SWC.