Despite an improved second half performance, the Stratford High girls soccer team lost to SWC-foe Immaculate of Danbury, 4-0, on Penders Field on Friday.

Kayla Mingachos, Hailey Dubbioso, McKinsey Jarboe and Jillian Fredette scored for the Mustangs.

“We’re only three games in and we’re still working on anticipating each other’s passes and syncing together as a unit,” said Stratford coach Sarah Stevens. “We seem to sync but only for a couple of minutes and then we fall apart. It’s a matter of us really learning our teammates.”

The Mustangs started the first half on the attack, keeping pressure on Stratford goalkeeper Helen LeFever.

After a corner kick sent a header wide to the right, Mingachos booted the ball 35 yards over LeFever’s head for the score.

Three minutes later, Dubbioso scored penalty kick, booting a high arcing shot past the outstretched arms of LeFever for the 2-0 goal.

The Mustangs continued to attack with shots from Jarboe and Erin Taverna, but both were saved by the Stratford netminder.

“We need to play aggressive but also keep composed and move the ball up the field and work together,” Stevens said. “In the first half, we left a couple girls open and they took shots and we weren’t able to stop them.”