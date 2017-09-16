Stratford Star

Football: Bunnell Bulldogs shut out Easties

By Stratford Star on September 16, 2017

The Bunnell High football team defeated East Haven, 38-0, at Bulldog Stadium in Stratford on Friday.

Coach Sean Mignone’s Bulldogs improved to 1-1 with the non-league victory over the Easties (1-1) out of the Southern Connecticut Conference.

Tyler Phommachanh threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

Avery Nunn kicked a 32-yard field goal and added five PATs.

Bunnell took a 14-0 lead after one quarter on Ja’len Madison’s 1-yard run and Armstrong Antoine’s 25-yard pass reception.

Bunnell put 17 points on the scoreboard in the second period.

Ma’Kai scampered 71 yards for a TD, Phommachanh ran it in from 16 yards out and Nunn booted his FG.

Jarrod Davis’s 10-yard run in the third quarter completed the scoring.

