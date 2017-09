Bunnell High lost to Pomperaug High, 4-0, in an SWC girls soccer match in Stratford on Thursday.

Pomperaug (3-0-0) scored two goals in each half.

Jamie Collimore, Lauren Neisser, Olivia Farina and Katherine Johnson had the goals.

Clair Budnick and Sarah Tartaglio played in goal for Bunnell (0-2-1).