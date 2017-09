The Bunnell High boys soccer team played host Pomperaug High to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Tyler Cartagena from Klajdi Memelli scored in the 73rd minute to level the score for Bunnell (0-2-1).

Pomperaug (2-0-1) took the lead in the 61st minute on Peter Duda’s goal. Jaden Kozer had the assist.

Pomperaug won the shots on goal battle, 13-8.

Bunnell’s Cody McCreanor had seven saves.

Pomperaug’s Elijah Rosen had five saves.