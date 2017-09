Stratford High defeated New Fairfield, 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-19) in an SWC girls volleyball match on Thursday.

It was the third straight win to start the season for coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 15 service points, six aces, four digs and two assists.

Samm Carbone had seven service points, including three aces, along with two kills and a block.

Gillian Mariconda had six service points, three aces, three kills, two digs and an assist.