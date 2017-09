Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Stratford, hosts a Twisted Canvas Paint Night event on Friday, Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m.

Bring snacks and your choice of beverage.

All supplies will be provided.

There is a $25 donation per adult; checks payable to LCC.

Reservations are preferred by Sept. 20 (limited to first 16 participants). Contact [email protected] or 203-377-6568.