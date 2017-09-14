Stratford students earn academic recognition

Participates in ALANA TREK program

Mariah Rivera, a first year student at the University of Vermont, recently participated in the UVM ALANA TREK program, a seven-day enrichment program sponsored by the University’s Department of Student Life. ALANA (African, Latina/o, Asian, Native American, Biracial and Multiracial) TREK provides incoming students of color a wilderness orientation experience prior to the start of the semester. ALANA Trek works to create a welcoming environment for incoming ALANA students as they explore the natural beauty of Vermont, develop wilderness survival skills, and familiarize themselves with the unique challenges they may face at UVM.

Earns degree

Destiney Duncan and MacKeisha Williams, associate of science in criminal justice majors graduated from Monroe College.