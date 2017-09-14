Possible medical pot facilities bring support and concerns

The public has started weighing in on allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in town, with some supporting the idea and others urging caution at a recent Zoning Commission meeting.

“This is just like going to a pharmacy,” said resident Barbara Heimlich, calling medical marijuana “a life-saver” for cancer patients dealing with severe pain.

Second District Town Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner said people with serious illnesses like cancer and multiple sclerosis need marijuana to sleep, avoid pain and “to function.”

Farrington-Posner, a licensed medical massage therapist, said the Milford medical marijuana dispensary next to his work facility has never caused any trouble. “There’s never been a problem,” he said. “You wouldn’t even know what it was…It’s under lock and key. It’s safe.”

But former Deputy Police Chief Paul Aurelia said the issue needs to be considered carefully, noting that use of marijuana remains illegal under federal law, the drug can be abused and dispensaries are a cash business.

“I think we have to be very careful in Stratford,” he said. “There’s a lot of doors you may open you later may wish were closed.”

Aurelia emphasized that he is “torn” on the idea of using marijuana for medical purposes because he knows it benefits some patients. “I’m right in the middle. I’m not for or against,” he said.

NInth District Councilman Alan Llewelyn said more time should be allowed for public input on “a decision of this magnitude,” calling it “a very critical and impacting decision.”

Lleweyn said town departments have varying views on the idea and all potential consequences need to be factored in, including possible economic development benefits.

Stratford now has a zoning moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries and production facilities, which are legal under state law. The facilities must get separate approval on the state level.

According to the state Department of Consumer Protection website, Connecticut has nine operating dispensaries, including two in Milford. Marijuana in various forms is sold to patients with prescriptions at the facilities, with on-site marijuana use prohibited.

They remain cash businesses because banks worry about the uncertainty of federal regulations on the business.

New language

The proposed new language in the Stratford zoning regulations would allow medical marijuana dispensaries and production facilities in some non-residential zones, with certain guidelines.

Dispensaries would need to be 1,500 feet from each other, have “adequate security systems” and restrictive hours, and couldn’t offer drive-through service or have outdoor signs with graphics.

The commission, according to the proposed language, “shall take into consideration the proximity of the premises to residential areas, religious institutions, schools, playgrounds, parks, public or private recreation areas, child daycare facilities or any place primarily frequented by minors.”

During discussion, the commission discussed whether to limit the overall number of dispensaries allowed in town to perhaps two, three or four facilities.

Commission members expressed concerns the proposed hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. were too late for a cash business, and that perhaps 8 or 9 p.m. might be a more appropriate closing time.

The public hearing on the new medical marijuana facility language was continued, so more outside input will be allowed before the commission acts.

Researching issue

Commissioner Dave Fuller said the commission has been researching the “pitfalls and successes” of how other towns have been handling medical marijuana facilities. Chairman Stephanie Philips made the same point, noting this has included sessions with the Stratford Planning Commission, talking to other towns and people in the business, and visiting the outside of existing dispensaries.

Fuller said there’s been “a very quiet and very strong opposition from certain elements in town” on the issue, but “the times are changing” and views are evolving on the issue.

Philips said the commission isn’t considering allowing recreational marijuana facilities, which remain illegal in the state. She said specific language will be used to prevent medical dispensaries from quickly becoming recreational medical facilities if state law should change in the future to avoid “a slippery slope.”

Philips pointed out people need to get a doctor’s approval to have access to medical marijuana.

Member Linda Pepin, who works in the cancer field, said she can attest to the benefits medical marijuana provides to many cancer patients. But she added she doesn’t want to see such facilities everywhere in Stratford.

Llewelyn said the Zoning Commission shouldn’t act on the matter until it receives comments from the Stratford Police Department, and should also ask the Board of Education for feedback. The commission solicited and received comments from many departments, but police officials haven’t officially replied to an inquiry yet.

While medical marijuana dispensaries appear to have caused few problems in other towns or states, Llewelyn said, allowing for as much public and town department input as possible before making a decision will prevent “an appearance of this approval being rushed.”

Aurelia, the former local law enforcement official who now works in the private sector, said marijuana use causes problems “in the wrong hands at the wrong age.” But when asked, he said marijuana causes fewer problems than opioid use.

“I just want us to be careful, that’s all,” said Aurelia, calling medical marijuana dispensaries “a big step” for Stratford.

Farrington-Posner said he sees Stratford residents patronizing the medical marijuana facility near his Milford work site, and they shouldn’t have to drive to a neighboring town to get their prescriptions filled. “Put a safe facility here,” he said.