Stratford Star

College soccer: Bodington, Kratochwil at ECSU

By Stratford Star on September 14, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Maggie Bodington was second team All-New England as a junior. — ECSU photo

Maggie Bodington and Emily Kratochwil of Stratford will play this season for the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s soccer team.

Bodington, a senior out of Stratford High, was a second team All-New England selection as back/midfield as a junior.

An elementary education major, Bodington last year was Little East Conference first team, a member of the LEC Academic Honor Roll, an E-club Outstanding Scholar-Athlete Award winner and an LEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Kratochwil, a freshman, is majoring in sociology and will play back/midfield.

A Bunnell High graduate, she played center back and center midfield as a four-year starter in soccer where she was a two-time captain and helped the Bulldogs to their conference soccer tournament for the first time in four years.

Kratochwil was conference all-academic all four seasons.

Related posts:

  1. Lacrosse: Eastern’s Bodington, Ross feted by LEC
  2. Stratford's plays its best versus Oxford
  3. Stratford turnaround underway
  4. Women’s soccer: Maggie Bodington first team for ECSU

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Watch: 'Straight Talk' on chronic pain Next Post Older female cat available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress