Maggie Bodington and Emily Kratochwil of Stratford will play this season for the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s soccer team.

Bodington, a senior out of Stratford High, was a second team All-New England selection as back/midfield as a junior.

An elementary education major, Bodington last year was Little East Conference first team, a member of the LEC Academic Honor Roll, an E-club Outstanding Scholar-Athlete Award winner and an LEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Kratochwil, a freshman, is majoring in sociology and will play back/midfield.

A Bunnell High graduate, she played center back and center midfield as a four-year starter in soccer where she was a two-time captain and helped the Bulldogs to their conference soccer tournament for the first time in four years.

Kratochwil was conference all-academic all four seasons.