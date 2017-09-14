St. James Schools holds Touch-A-Truck event

St. James School will hold their second annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at DeLuca Field, 1000 Main Street, Stratford.

Last year’s Touch-A-Truck event helped raise more than $10,000 for St James School.

The event will feature more than 60 trucks, food trucks, raffle prizes donated by local companies, train rides, a balloon man, live entertainment, and a quiet hour from 10-11 a.m. for families with small children and kids with sensory sensitivities. The first 250 families in the gate will receive goody bags with swag and promotional material from the event sponsors.

Title sponsors are Stratford Orthodontics and Stevens Ford Lincoln of Milford.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.