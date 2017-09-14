Church continues saying Black Lives Matter

To the Editor:

Unitarian Universalists compromise a wide variety of religious backgrounds: we practice the same faith but we do not hold the same belief systems. Some of our members believe in no gods, some in one, others in multiple gods, and others have a sense of the spiritual wonder in the world but no other formal practices. We are united in our belief that life is holy, that each person is worthy, and that, when we join to plant the seeds of love, the world blossoms.

Based on that, we obviously believe that everyone’s life is important. We want the world to be a place of equality, justice, and compassion for all. However, as Unitarian Universalists, all we must do is turn on our local news channel to see that, as a reality of our country, we are not all afforded the same basic human rights.

Rather than pretend that we are something we are not, we chose to acknowledge systemic racism inherent in our society. We reach out to marginalized communities as a spiritual practice and acknowledge their reality is reality. It is our mission to ensure that we do not just give lip service to empty promises that their lives will matter when they are pulled over by police. We want them to have access to the same educational system, the same housing opportunities, and the same job market. We will work to ensure that they are not incarcerated at higher rates than whites to feed the destructive corporations profiting from the prison industrial complex. We want indigenous lives to matter, the lives of people of color, LGBTQ, the lives of immigrants looking for refuge. In this day, to pretend that equality exists is a gross and negligent lie that we refuse to tell.

We will say it as often as we need to say it, until it becomes reality: Black Lives Matter.

Anita Sanders