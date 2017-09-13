Stratford Star

Stratford man dies in Bridgeport collision

By Melvin Mason on September 13, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Stratford man died on Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a car in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police said Jeremy Ragsdale, 28, of Stratford, was riding a Honda CBR 650 east on Capitol Avenue at about 1:21 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 11 when he collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Mary Studioso-Capozziello, 28, of Fairfield. Police said Studioso-Capozziello’s car was traveling north when she entered the Capitol Avenue intersection at Norman Street. Police said Ragsdale was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday.

Ms. Studioso-Capozziello was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the collision.

 

Related posts:

  1. House fire put out by Stratford department
  2. Body of missing man recovered from Housatonic River
  3. Man shot in foot on Thursday in Stratford
  4. Stratford man dies in two-car wreck on Saturday

Previous Post Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress