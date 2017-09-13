Stratford man dies in Bridgeport collision

A Stratford man died on Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a car in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police said Jeremy Ragsdale, 28, of Stratford, was riding a Honda CBR 650 east on Capitol Avenue at about 1:21 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 11 when he collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Mary Studioso-Capozziello, 28, of Fairfield. Police said Studioso-Capozziello’s car was traveling north when she entered the Capitol Avenue intersection at Norman Street. Police said Ragsdale was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday.

Ms. Studioso-Capozziello was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the collision.