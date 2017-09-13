Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Read to therapy dogs

Children can read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago Thursday, Sept. 14, 4:30-6. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Fall storytimes

The Stratford Library offers free storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3-5. Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months (begins Sept. 28). Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. No registration required; drop in. Storytimes begin Sept. 18 and continue through December. Check the website for holiday schedules.

Homework Helpers

The Stratford Library offers weekly homework help for children in grades K-6 through grants from the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund and Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy. The program matches children up with teen tutors who spend one hour per week with students on homework, math and reading skills. The program does not provide special needs or medically prescribed tutoring. For more information or an application, call 203-385-4165. Application deadline is Oct. 10. Late applications will be processed as space allows.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga runs in the Lovell Room on Tuesdays, 11:15 a.m. for ages 4-8. Bring a yoga mat or towel.

Music Time

Music Time for ages 0-5 meets Saturday, Sept. 16, 10:30.

Coding classes

Children can learn coding skills with monthly classes; first class meets Sept. 18. Codeasaurs for ages 5-7, 4 p.m.; Code Wizards for ages 7-9, 4:30; Code Breakers for ages 9-12, 5:15. Space is limited.

Kindness in Action

Kindness Club for ages 6-12 meets Tuesday, Sept. 19, 4 p.m. This month, contribute to a display with advice for back-to-school.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meets Saturday, Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m.

Harry Potter Book Group

Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult discuss Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30. Craft, discussion and snack provided. New members welcome.

Yoga for everyone

Try yoga to reduce tension, stress and pain at this all-levels class Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lovell Room. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Yoga instructor: Carla Loxsom. Free and open to the public but reservations are required for each session by signing up at stratfordlibrary.org/events or by calling 203-385-4164.

Art exhibit

Author/photographer Emery Roth II of Washington, Conn. will present his original framed photographs of Brass Valley and its industries for the September/October art exhibit. Roth also will discuss his work at the Library’s Sunday Afternoon Talks program on Nov. 5. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Books Over Coffee

Vivec Chanbhag’s Chekhovian novella Ghachar Chochar is the topic of the next book discussion Wednesday, Sept. 27, noon, Lovell Room. The story concerns a modern-day Indian family and the twisted lives that are intertwined. Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Other titles include the current bestseller, Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance on Oct. 25; Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan Nov. 29; and The Hamilton Affair by Elizabeth Cobbs Dec. 20. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime

Children ages 2-6 meet Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.

New Haven railroads

Stratford Library kicks off the fall season of Sunday Afternoon Talks on Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. with Engineer Richard Abramson who talks about The New Haven Railroad’s Pioneering AC Electrification and Its Locomotives.

Monday Matinees

Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Lovell Room. Schedule — Kong: Skull Island PG-13, Oct. 9, noon; Megan Leavey, PG-13, Nov. 13, noon; Wonder Woman, PG-13, Dec. 11, noon.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.